Louth County Council lodge planning application for M1 Park and Share facility in Dundalk

The Infrastructure section of Louth County Council have this week submitted its Part 8 planning application, giving notice of its intention to carry out the construction of a "Park and Share Scheme at Gibstown, approximately 250m west of Junction 16 of the M1 Motorway in County Louth."

The proposed works include the following:

An off-road 'Park & Share' car park facility.

A right turn lane on the public road to support safe access to the facility from Junction 16 M1 Motorway.

A safe pick-up and drop-off area for those using the facility.

Improved public lighting provision between Junction 16 M1 Motorway and the new Park and Share facility and lighting of the facility.

Measures to deter use by heavy goods vehicles. All associated site development works.

As well as the works listed above, the Council have also applied for the "provision for possible future security measures (e.g. CCTV), electric vehicle (EV) charging points and public transport connection."

The application was lodged on November 19, with a decision due by January 22, 2020. Submissions are due by January 7, 2020.