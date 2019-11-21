RTÉ archive footage shows Dundalk during 1987 Maytime Festival

A video doing the rounds on Facebook offers a snapshot into life in Dundalk during the 1987 Maytime festival.

The RTÉ archive footage Interview with the late Bríd McBride, Public Relations Officer for the festival speaking during Ireland’s only Amateur Drama International which attracted visitors from far and wide.

In the footage RTÉ reporter Teresa Mannion also interviews Maura Baldwin, a member of the ''Danewits'' and locals attending the festival.

Teresa also interview Kelsie Collie who travelled with twelve young performers from Washington DC to take part in the festival to perform a collection of ''black folk tales, mimes, monologues and dance''.

Have a look at the footage to see if you recognise any familiar faces: www.rte.ie/archives/collections/news/21249864-dundalk-maytime-festival/?fbclid=IwAR1a3iJTmyLiV8tZKx3QIeic_-i9i5zKSJk1S1Jc-U-A5-RiBZwQOozbPHQ