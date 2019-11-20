Louth councillors to host First Home Information Meeting

Next Wednesday November 27 at 8pm in the Westcourt Hotel in Drogheda, Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell working with Independent councillors Maeve Yore and Paddy McQuillan, will host a public information meeting on housing.

A panel of experts including solicitor Ivan Feran, Mr. Jim Baneham, Head of Housing Delivery with the Housing Agency and an AIB Mortgage Specialist will advise on the steps involved in purchasing a home or applying for social housing.

Roslynn Doherty, Director of the Financial Foundation will also be on hand to offer information for anybody having problems with mortgage arrears.

Senator Craughwell said that the "information available on the night will be invaluable for anybody who is trying to traverse the minefield one encounters trying to secure a home.

"We hope to host another Public Meeting in Dundalk in early 2020 in relation to Housing Crisis and Solutions for same", said Senator Craughwell, who complimented Cllr Paddy McQuillan and Cllr Maeve Yore for their long standing work on behalf of the communities of Dundalk and Drogheda.

The organiser say they would encouraged as many as possible to attend this meeting.