More than twice as many litter fines issued in Drogheda than Dundalk in October

Of the 131 litter fines issued in the whole of County Louth through the month of October, more than half of them were issued in Drogheda according to Louth County Council's monthly report.

76 litter fines were issued in the Drogheda urban area in October, compared with 31 in the Dundalk urban area and 24 in the remaining county wide area.

So far in 2019, Louth County Council say there have been 2,225 investigations with 778 fines issued in relation to littering.

The Council have confirmed that there were no dog fouling fines issued in the county in October.