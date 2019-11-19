Louth County Council in process of purchasing coal yard at Dundalk Port

Louth County Council have confirmed that they are in the process of acquiring the coal yard at Dundalk Port.

As reported by LMFM News, the announcement was made at yesterday's budget meeting when Chief Executive Joan Martin said the Council were in the process of acquiring the four acre site.

A spokesperson for Louth County Council told the Dundalk Democrat today, that members were informed that the purchase of the land "was at an advanced stage but not yet completed."

In a statement to the Democrat it was clarified that the Chief Executive did not have a plan in place for the land, but had purchased it from a medium to long term perspective, in relation to the best use of the it for the town.