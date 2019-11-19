Knockbridge marathon man raises thousands for Irish Guide Dogs

Knockbridge man Ray Kelly, was overwhelmed with the support and generous donations from the local community after running the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon for the Irish Guide Dogs.

Ray’s daughter Maeve was diagnosed with a autism and was assigned an assistance dog Dixie by the Irish Guide Dogs.

“Dixie has become an invaluable member of our family, she helps keep Maeve safe when we are out and about", Ray explained. "Our son Darragh was also diagnosed with autism and Dixie is a great companion to them both.”

After months of training, Ray says he was delighted to raise €7163 for the Irish Guide Dogs and to complete the marathon in 3 hours and 34 mins.

Ray and his family say they would also like to thank the staff at Ulster Bank, Dundalk who also raised €3,165 through various fundraising events during the year for the charity on their behalf.