Louth County Council commit to increase planting of native tree species

Louth County Council have committed to increasing tree stock in the county with particular attention given to native species of local provenance, councillors heard at the Louth County Council November meeting.

Cllr Erin McGreehan tabled a motion calling on the Council to actively work on "harnessing the potential of our Counties hedgerows by encouraging and supporting the planting of native Irish trees"

The Fianna Fáil councillor called on the Council to adopt a positive and progressive lead on the matter and to make "a concerted effort to only plant native Irish Trees and plants."

"When improving and developing native Irish hedgerows" said Cllr McGreehan in her motion, "and encouraging and leading by example, we are creating the correct diversity for our native creatures whilst offsetting our carbon emissions."

There was support across the chamber for Cllr McGreehan's motion, with the Council in its response saying that "tree species for planting are carefully selected for appropriateness to their location (e.g. streetscape), giving particular consideration to the local landscape and enhancement of biodiversity."