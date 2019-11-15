BREAKING: Industrial action at Dundalk IT postponed

The strike action planned for Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) next Tuesday has been called off. The Democrat understands that following intensive negotiations between DkIT and the Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI), industrial action has been postponed.

Dundalk Democrat sources have indicated that commitments made by DkIT Management to seek Technological University status, along with a withdrawal of plan for a "fifth school" and the establishment of a consultation mechanism to facilitate meaningful consultation going forward, were sufficient for the TUI to postpone the Industrial Strike planned for next Tuesday November 19.

It is understood that the commitments have been communicated to the Department of Education, the HEA, THEA and additionally have been lodged with the WRC.



