Fairways Hotel in Dundalk hosting recruitment day
Jobs Alert
The newly reopened Fairways Hotel in Dundalk are holding a recruitment day on Tuesday, November 20th, between 10am and 4pm in The Carlingford Room in the hotel.
Join our team at Dundalk’s newest and most stylish 4-Star Hotel – NOW OPEN
We are currently looking to recruit a number of different roles:
- Receptionist
- Weddings and Events Manager
- Bartender
- Bar Supervisor
- Brasserie waiting staff
- Events waiting staff
- Chef de Partie
- Commis Chef
- Breakfast Chef
- Kitchen Porter
Come meet us at our recruitment day on Tuesday, November 20th from 10am until 4pm
Or if you cannot attend please email recruitment@fairwayshotel.ie and we will arrange a suitable date and time for you to meet with us.
