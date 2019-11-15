Bayview Contracts Ltd seeking to recruit joiners

Bayview Contracts Limited is one of Ireland's leading providers of energy efficiency and building maintenance solutions within residential properties. Due to our ongoing expansion we are now recruiting for the following opportunities:

Joiners

(Louth, Meath and Dublin areas)

This in an excellent opportunity to work within a busy maintenance team responsible for completion of a wide variety of response and planned maintenance repairs. You will be required to work as part of a team to complete all joinery works in line with specification. You must be able to work to tight deadlines and response times and provide immediate updates to he project administration team.

In this direct customer facing role you will be on the front-line of delivering our customer service promise. You must have a polite and professional working manner, a responsible and safety-conscious attitude to work and display the ability to work on your own or as part of a team. You must have a good work ethic, be flexible and reliable and be able to assume responsibility for efficient project delivery.

You will provided with a Company Van, Fuel Card, Mobile Phone, etc

You must be a time served first and second fix Joiner and have a valid Safe Pass A full clean driving licence is essential.

To apply, please submit your CV or request an application form by contacting Paul Cunningham (Tel: 00447720295118) on paul@bayviewcontracts.com or by post to Bayview Contracts Limited, 23 Greenbank Industrial Estate, Rampart Road, Newry, BT34 2QU.