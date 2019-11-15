Louth County Council announce Dundalk to Ardee road to close next week

Louth County Council have announced that the R215 (Old N52) Dundalk to Ardee road, at Readypenny, will be closed from 8.00 a.m to 6.00 p.m each day, from Monday November 18 until Friday November 22 2019, to facilitate essential road repair works.

The Council say the following traffic diversion will be in place:

North bound traffic heading to Dundalk from Ardee are to turn right on to the R166 and follow the directions to the M1. Alternatively Ardee traffic can use the N33/M1 route.

South bound traffic heading to Ardee from Dundalk are to use the M1/N33 route. Alternatively they can turn right at the works and follow the L3167 until Knockbridge and then turn left on the R173 and follow the signs to Ardee.

Louth County Council apologies for any inconvenience caused.