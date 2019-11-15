Sports Capital Grants
REVEALED : €1 million in Sports Capital Grants announced for 21 Louth Clubs
Sports Capital Grants
Dundalk councillor John McGahon with Minister of State with responsibility for Sport and Tourism Brendan Griffin
Dundalk councillor John McGahon has said that funding of over €996,247 in Sports Capital Grants will greatly benefit sports clubs across County Louth over the coming year.
The Fine Gael Councillor was speaking as the successful grants were announced under the Sports Capital Projects (SCP) were announced by Minister of State with special responsibility for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin.
Revealing the details of the allocations, Cllr McGahon said:
"I am delighted to see this much needed funding going to places where it will really make a big difference, our sports clubs.
"This funding will benefit 21 clubs in Louth. Active engagement in sports not only helps keep young people healthy, but also builds confidence, independence and promotes team building.
"I am particularly pleased that the Geraldines GFC and the Reedmer Centre in Coxes Demesne received substantial funding."
The Louth projects to benefit are:
- Ardee Golf Club €74,169. Renew Machinery, Drainage and course development.
- Boyne RFC €25,159 New Gym, Heating System and roof repair
- Drogheda City FC €92,386 Install 3G Grass Pitch
- DKIT €63,031 Floodlighting for sports field
- Dundalk RFC €2,074 Sports Equipment
- Dundalk School Boys League €3,888 Dressing Room refurb, pitch drainage and lighting
- Geraldines GFC €58,859 Improvement and upgrading of existing facilities
- Glyde Rangers GFC €97,602 Training Pitches and Running Tracks
- Incer Colpa Rowing Club €10,637 upgrading of equipment and facilities
- John Mitchels GFC €68, 545 Construct indoor Sports Hal and Dressing Rooms
- Louth County Council €43,973 Louth Leisure Centres- Disabled Facilities Upgrade
- Mac Bridge Pitch and Putt €9,951 Replacement of Clubhouse
- Mattock Rangers CLG €21,354 Pitch Drainage and Ball Stop Nets
- Naomh Martin GFC €61,839 General Facilities upgrade and 3g pitch development
- Naomh Moninne Hurling Club €98,347 Hurling Pitch Development at Toberona Dundalk
- St. Bridges GFC €61,839 Paric An Chuinnigh
- St. Fechins GFC €12,332 Pitch Drainage
- St. Kevins GFC €52,497 Flood Lighting, security fencing, Mower, Goal Posts
- St. Patricks Scout Troop Dundalk €13,948 Kayaking and Canoeing Equipment
- Redeemer Family Resource Centre Dundalk €53,937 Multi-purpose 3g sports facility
- Termonfeckin Tennis Club €70,780 Tennis Club Phase 1
Cllr McGahon added:
"The Sports Capital Programe was re-introduced by the last Fine Gael Government in 2012 after it had been cut by Fianna Fail in wake of the economic crash. This funding represents an excellent value for money. It is crucial that we invest in the sport and health of our population, particularly with obesity on the rise.
Minister of State with responsibility for Sport and Tourism Brendan Griffin said:
“Since being appointed Minister with responsibility for Sport I have had the pleasure of seeing the huge difference the Sports Capital Grant had made throughout the country.
"I commend the volunteers behind the clubs and groups receiving funding today. They are the lifeblood and sports in Ireland and providing them with the right equipment and facilities is the least we can do to assist them in their roles as coaches, mentors and grounds keepers."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on