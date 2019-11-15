REVEALED : €1 million in Sports Capital Grants announced for 21 Louth Clubs

Dundalk councillor John McGahon has said that funding of over €996,247 in Sports Capital Grants will greatly benefit sports clubs across County Louth over the coming year.

The Fine Gael Councillor was speaking as the successful grants were announced under the Sports Capital Projects (SCP) were announced by Minister of State with special responsibility for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin.

Revealing the details of the allocations, Cllr McGahon said:

"I am delighted to see this much needed funding going to places where it will really make a big difference, our sports clubs.

"This funding will benefit 21 clubs in Louth. Active engagement in sports not only helps keep young people healthy, but also builds confidence, independence and promotes team building.

"I am particularly pleased that the Geraldines GFC and the Reedmer Centre in Coxes Demesne received substantial funding."

The Louth projects to benefit are:

Ardee Golf Club €74,169. Renew Machinery, Drainage and course development.

Boyne RFC €25,159 New Gym, Heating System and roof repair

Drogheda City FC €92,386 Install 3G Grass Pitch

DKIT €63,031 Floodlighting for sports field

Dundalk RFC €2,074 Sports Equipment

Dundalk School Boys League €3,888 Dressing Room refurb, pitch drainage and lighting

Geraldines GFC €58,859 Improvement and upgrading of existing facilities

Glyde Rangers GFC €97,602 Training Pitches and Running Tracks

Incer Colpa Rowing Club €10,637 upgrading of equipment and facilities

John Mitchels GFC €68, 545 Construct indoor Sports Hal and Dressing Rooms

Louth County Council €43,973 Louth Leisure Centres- Disabled Facilities Upgrade

Mac Bridge Pitch and Putt €9,951 Replacement of Clubhouse

Mattock Rangers CLG €21,354 Pitch Drainage and Ball Stop Nets

Naomh Martin GFC €61,839 General Facilities upgrade and 3g pitch development

Naomh Moninne Hurling Club €98,347 Hurling Pitch Development at Toberona Dundalk

St. Bridges GFC €61,839 Paric An Chuinnigh

St. Fechins GFC €12,332 Pitch Drainage

St. Kevins GFC €52,497 Flood Lighting, security fencing, Mower, Goal Posts

St. Patricks Scout Troop Dundalk €13,948 Kayaking and Canoeing Equipment

Redeemer Family Resource Centre Dundalk €53,937 Multi-purpose 3g sports facility

Termonfeckin Tennis Club €70,780 Tennis Club Phase 1

Cllr McGahon added:

"The Sports Capital Programe was re-introduced by the last Fine Gael Government in 2012 after it had been cut by Fianna Fail in wake of the economic crash. This funding represents an excellent value for money. It is crucial that we invest in the sport and health of our population, particularly with obesity on the rise.

Minister of State with responsibility for Sport and Tourism Brendan Griffin said:

“Since being appointed Minister with responsibility for Sport I have had the pleasure of seeing the huge difference the Sports Capital Grant had made throughout the country.

"I commend the volunteers behind the clubs and groups receiving funding today. They are the lifeblood and sports in Ireland and providing them with the right equipment and facilities is the least we can do to assist them in their roles as coaches, mentors and grounds keepers."