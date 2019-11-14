Fire Service
WATCH: Dundalk fire service show horrific speed of chip pan fire
Fire service personnel from Red Watch Dundalk demonstrated the dangers of chip pan fires with a video on social media today.
Louth County Council posted the video with a stark and important message:
"Remember NEVER use water on a chip pan. Use a fire blanket to smother the fire, then GET OUT STAY OUT and call the Fire Brigade 999 or 112"
Red Watch Dundalk demonstrated the dangers of chip pan fires. Remember NEVER use water on a chip pan. Use a fire blanket to smother the fire, then GET OUT STAY OUT and call the Fire Brigade. 999 or 112. #LCCFire pic.twitter.com/hwQOZxWYMs— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) November 14, 2019
