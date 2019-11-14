Fire Service

WATCH: Dundalk fire service show horrific speed of chip pan fire

Emergency Service

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

WATCH: Dundalk fire service show horrific speed of chip pan fire

WATCH: Dundalk fire service show horrific speed of chip pan fire

Fire service personnel from Red Watch Dundalk demonstrated the dangers of chip pan fires with a video on social media today.

Louth County Council posted the video with a stark and important message:

"Remember NEVER use water on a chip pan. Use a fire blanket to smother the fire, then GET OUT STAY OUT and call the Fire Brigade 999 or 112"