Calls for Louth County Council to engage with Lis na Dara residents on link road plans

A joint motion by Cllr Sean Kelly and Cllr Maria Doyle at last week’s Dundalk Municipal District November meeting called on Louth County Council to consult with residents of the Lis na Dara estate on the Carrickmacross Road in Dundalk, regarding the planned new road through the estate before work on the scheme continues.

It is understood that the link road through the estate would connect to Mount Avenue, which would, in turn, be closed to through traffic.

According to the councillors, “residents of the estate are concerned about its impact on their safety due to the high volume of traffic this road would be taking through the estate and the overall effect it will have on their quality of life.”

Speaking on the motion, Cllr Kelly asked why data from a traffic count carried out in 2007 was being used in the planning of the new road.

Cllr Doyle called on the Council to engage with the residents regarding their concerns and stressed that safety was the number one priority.

The motion received support across the chamber. Cllr Maeve Yore commented that she fully supported the motion, adding that the project needs to be rethought.

Cllr Conor Keelan remarked that no councillor in the chamber was on the Council in 2007 and said that councillors should have a full briefing on the matter for the next meeting.

Speaking to the Democrat, Cllr Kelly criticised the use of data from a traffic count carried out in 2007, “when there was no traffic in Lis na Dara, because the estate was only being built, it was only started to be inhabited.”

Explaining the dangers of a busy road in the estate, Cllr Kelly said “all very young families, kids everywhere, you have to drive at about 5kph for fear of one of them running out in front of you. We are proposing to put a major road through a housing estate, which makes no sense.”

“There's up to 1200 houses going to be built on Mount Avenue when this road is built”, Cllr Kelly continued, “and then you're going to have all of that traffic going to Castletown Cross or going through Lis na Dara.”

“I'd like to see some proper consultation, I'd like to see new traffic counts being done for the Carrick Road, for Mount Avenue and for Lis na Dara, he adds.

“The main thing we need to do”, he stressed, “is find out how we can best make this work for everyone while making sure that the families who are already residents of Lis na Dara are safe.”