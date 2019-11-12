WATCH: Garda ASU and negotiator secure release of hostage in Louth training exercise

Gardaí have released footage of a training exercise in Louth this morning, where a Garda Armed Support Unit and trained Garda Negotiator secure the release of one hostage.

The major emergency training exercise is underway this morning in the area of Newtownfane in the townland of Haggardstown near the N52 this morning.

The exercise involves personnel and observers from An Garda Síochána, Louth County Council, Monaghan County Council, National Ambulance Service, Irish Water, PSNI, Civil Defence, Defence Forces and Revenue Customs.

Watch the clip below: