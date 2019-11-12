Rents in Louth continue to climb higher

Rents in Louth are now more than double what they were at their lowest point during the last recession, according to the latest Daft.ie rental price report released today.

In Louth, rents were on average 3.6% higher in the third quarter of 2019 than a year previously.

The average listed rent in the county is now €1236, up 103% from its lowest point.

A snapshot of the latest rent prices in Louth is now as follows:

One bedroom apartment - €900 - up 6%

Two bedroom house - €1,029 - up 5.2%

Three bedroom house - €1,196 - up 4.5%

Four bedroom house - €1,302 - up 3.4%

Five bedroom house - €1,389 - up 0.3%

Rents rose by an average of 5.2% nationwide in the year to September 2019. At €1,403, the average monthly rent nationwide during the third quarter of 2019 marks the fourteenth consecutive quarter of record rents.