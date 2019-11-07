64 new homes in Lis na Dara in Dundalk on cards following application for planning extension

The Lis na Dara housing estate on the Carrickmacross Road in Dundalk, may be in line for 64 new homes, following an application by Silaro Limited for an extension of duration of the planning permission granted for the final phase of the development.

According to the application lodged with the Council on November 4, Silaro Limited seeks to construct 64 new homes comprising of 24 four/five bedroom houses, 16 three bedroom semi-detached houses, four two/three bedroom detached bungalows, and 20 four/five bedroom detached houses.

Planning had initially been granted for this development in 2014, following a number of submissions made on the application.

A decision is due on this application, which is at a pre-validation stage, by January 7, 2020.