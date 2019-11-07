Minister's commitments to keep Sruthán House in Dundalk open welcomed

Dundalk councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has welcomed a commitment from Minister of State for Disabilities, Finian McGrath, to keep the respite care home, Sruthán House, open.

Cllr Ó Murchú, along with Councillor Maeve Yore, attended the visit to Sruthán House by the Minister yesterday, where Minister McGrath voiced his commitment to keeping Sruthán House open.

Welcoming the news, Cllr Ó Murchú said:

“I have fully supported the campaign for the retention of respite services at Sruthán House. The people who stay in Sruthán House and their families are a community and since closure was threatened they have voiced their overwhelming support for the facility.

“Last month I attended a specially convened meeting during which the HSE confirmed that, following a period of consultation, the decision had been made to keep Sruthán House open.

“The Minister’s visit and comments today have further demonstrated the success of the campaign mounted by service users when faced with the possibility of closure."

The Sinn Féin general election candidate added:

“I understand that there are a number of actions which the HSE will now undertake to ensure that Sruthán House will provide the optimum service and value for money.

“I will do everything I can to ensure the excellent service provided by staff at Sruthán House is maintained and enhanced.”