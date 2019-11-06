Dundalk creche recruiting for a number of roles

Scoil Beag, is a community based Crèche providing a quality childcare service for children aged between 6 months and 9 years.

We invite applications for the following positions:

Maternity Cover Room Leader - 40hrs per week

Essential Criteria

- Minimum childcare qualification FETAC Level 6 in Early Childhood Care & Education

- Minimum 2 years’ experience of working with children in a child care setting.

- Post is from December 2019 until June 2020 with possible extension

Relief Worker

Essential Criteria

- Minimum childcare qualification FETAC Level 5

- Minimum 1 years’ experience of working with children in a child care setting. Position is ongoing.

Job Specification

- Planning, implementing and documenting an Aistear-led, play-based curriculum

- To assist the day to day organisation of Scoil Beag and to ensure high standards of care, education, safety and well-being of children in the setting.

- Ensure the developmental needs of all children are met within a framework of planned activity and early learning experiences.

- Ensuring positive working relationships are developed and maintained with children, staff and parents

- Adhere to the child protection Policy

- Adhere to all Scoil Beag’s policies, procedures & operational practices

Please apply with CV and Cover Letter to:

Scoil Beag, Balriggan, Kilcurry, Dundalk Co Louth

Phone: 042 9329862 scoilbeag@gmail.com