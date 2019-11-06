Nurses and Support Workers needed for Louth residential service

Inspire is an established charity in Ireland supporting individuals with an intellectual disability, autism and those in need of mental health services.

Due to continued growth and expansion as a provider of quality services, we are recruiting for Nurses and Support Workers for our residential service in Faughart, Co. Louth

This is a fantastic and exciting opportunity to be part of a growing and innovative organisation.

Roles available:



Nurse

Ref: IR-N-19-63

Hours: 37.5 hours per week

Permanent

Salary: €28483.00-€40952.00

per annum pro rata



Support Workers

Ref: IR-SW-19-64

Permanent

36 hours per week

Salary: €23,203.50-€25,985.28

per annum pro rata

Full details of the positions is contained in the application pack. Inspire reserve the right to shortlist based on both essential and desirable criteria.

Please note if successful at interview, the applicant will have to complete Garda Síochána Vetting.

Following the interviews a waiting list will be created for similar posts for a nine month period. These waiting lists may cover permanent, temporary, full-time and part-time posts and where applicable various working patterns and locations.

Closing Date for receipt of application forms is 1pm on Tuesday 19th November 2019.

To apply online or download an application pack, please visit www.inspirewellbeing.org/work-with-us or send a large SAE quoting the appropriate reference (IR-N-19-63/IR-SW-19-64) to:



HR Department

Creative Spark

Clontygora Drive

Muirhevnamore

Dundalk



Please note if you provide an email address on your application form all correspondence regarding the recruitment campaign will be sent via email.



Inspire is committed to equality of opportunity and to selection based on merit