Extra resources to deal with 'boy racers' in north Louth welcomed

Dundalk councillor Antóin Watters has welcomed confirmation of extra resources to deal with the scourge of so called ‘boy racers’ in the North Louth area.

At yesterday's Joint Policing Committee meeting, Cllr Watters raised the issue with Gardaí saying “we urgently need to have this issue addressed before someone is seriously hurt or killed. The number of incidents reported to me by concerned residents and citizens over the past few weeks has intensified.”

Responding to Cllr Watters request, Gardaí confirmed that they planned to carry out a specific operation to tackle the issue and also confirmed they would allocate extra resources to the operation.

The Sinn Féin councillor also took the opportunity to raise the cross-border burglary gangs who are operating in South Armagh at present.

Cllr Watters said: “Last night seen a packed public meeting held in the South Armagh village of Meigh where concerned residents and elected representatives alike, felt the way forward was a joined up cross-border approach.

"There was a clear message from that meeting was that ‘we deserve better’ and both the PSNI and the Gardaí need to have a focussed effort on apprehending these people who are using the border as a ‘safe passage’.”

Gardaí confirmed to Cllr Watters that they are liasing with the PSNI on a daily basis and are aware of potential targets and are carrying out extra checkpoints in the border corridor.

In a statement issued by Cllr Watters following the meeting, he asks all residents in the north Louth area to "report anything suspicious and to look out for each other in their neighbourhoods, especially in the rural areas and to help the Gardaí in whatever way you can to make our communities safer."