36 new homes planned for Blackrock, County Louth

A new housing development may be on the way to Blackrock after a planning application for 36 new homes was lodged with Louth County Council.

The application made by BWH Developments Ltd, seeks to build 36 new residential units on a site at The Loakers, Blackrock Road, Blackrock as follows:

One three-storey block comprising 12 two bed apartments; one three-storey block comprising six one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments; one two-storey block of apartments comprising four one-bedroom and four two bedroom apartments and four semi-detached two bedroom bungalows.

The application also includes plans for the construction of a public pavement along part of Bothar Maol.

A decision is due on the application, which is at a pre-validation stage, by January 3, 2020, with submissions due by December 4, 2019.