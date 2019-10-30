SPONSORED CONTENT
General operatives sought for busy local factory
McCaughey Foods are currently recruiting Seasonal General Operatives for a busy factory environment.
Evening shift and weekend work available.
Applications can be posted or left in at our reception Desk:
Mc Caughey Foods, Drumillard Little, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan or email: Production@mccaugheyfoods.com
Application closing date is 8th November 2019.
Mc Caughey Foods is an equal opportunities employer.
