General operatives sought for busy local factory

McCaughey Foods are currently recruiting Seasonal General Operatives for a busy factory environment.

Evening shift and weekend work available.

Applications can be posted or left in at our reception Desk:

Mc Caughey Foods, Drumillard Little, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan or email: Production@mccaugheyfoods.com

Application closing date is 8th November 2019.


Mc Caughey Foods is an equal opportunities employer.