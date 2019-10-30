SPONSORED CONTENT
Dundalk company Vesta have vacancy for systems administrator
Vesta is looking for a Linux Systems Administrator to join our EMEA headquarters in Dundalk, County Louth. For more information about our European Operations, please log onto www.trustvesta.com
Responsibilities
- Maintains, Deploys, and Troubleshoots Linux servers and Virtual Machines across multiple internal environments
- Work within a team of skilled IT professionals to support Vesta’s Linux systems in a global, real-time, 24x7 production environment.
- Report to the IT Infrastructure team but will provide support across the organization and work with various teams.
- Responsible for ensuring Linux production environments are up to date with monthly patching cycle
- Identifies and remediates security vulnerabilities
- Architect environment for growth and high availability
- Build scripts for logging, monitoring, and automation
- Document processes and knowledge transfer to existing IT staff
- Work with vendors/suppliers
- Bring innovative ideas to the team
Perform and be open to cross work as needed within the Infrastructure team
Skills and Education
- 3+ years’ experience as a Linux Systems Engineer/Administrator in a medium to large, global, real-time, 24x7 client/server production environment
- Proficient knowledge of RHEL 6.0+, CentOS 6.0+
- Experience configuring, maintaining, troubleshooting, and deploying RHEL or CentOS systems
- Solid knowledge of Linux OS and common services (ssh, ntp, rsyslog, systemd, etc)
- Experience with Configuration Management tools such as Puppet/Foreman
- Demonstrable knowledge of a scripting language (Bash, Python, Ruby, Perl, or similar)
- Technical knowledge of server systems hardware
- Technical knowledge and experience with VMWare vSphere 6.5+
- Docker, Rundeck and Git experience would be an advantage
- Familiarity with DevOps
- AWS experience
- Windows experience for day to day activities
Compensation and Benefits
- Competitive remuneration package
- Flexible working hours
- Subsidized pension plan
- Subsidized healthcare plan for employee and dependents
- Life assurance
- Increased annual leave with tenure
- Subsidized sports and social club
To apply for this position please submit your CV to jobs.ireland@trustvesta.com
