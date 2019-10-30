Dundalk company Vesta have vacancy for systems administrator

Vesta is looking for a Linux Systems Administrator to join our EMEA headquarters in Dundalk, County Louth. For more information about our European Operations, please log onto www.trustvesta.com



Responsibilities

- Maintains, Deploys, and Troubleshoots Linux servers and Virtual Machines across multiple internal environments

- Work within a team of skilled IT professionals to support Vesta’s Linux systems in a global, real-time, 24x7 production environment.

- Report to the IT Infrastructure team but will provide support across the organization and work with various teams.

- Responsible for ensuring Linux production environments are up to date with monthly patching cycle

- Identifies and remediates security vulnerabilities

- Architect environment for growth and high availability

- Build scripts for logging, monitoring, and automation

- Document processes and knowledge transfer to existing IT staff

- Work with vendors/suppliers

- Bring innovative ideas to the team

Perform and be open to cross work as needed within the Infrastructure team

Skills and Education

- 3+ years’ experience as a Linux Systems Engineer/Administrator in a medium to large, global, real-time, 24x7 client/server production environment

- Proficient knowledge of RHEL 6.0+, CentOS 6.0+

- Experience configuring, maintaining, troubleshooting, and deploying RHEL or CentOS systems

- Solid knowledge of Linux OS and common services (ssh, ntp, rsyslog, systemd, etc)

- Experience with Configuration Management tools such as Puppet/Foreman

- Demonstrable knowledge of a scripting language (Bash, Python, Ruby, Perl, or similar)

- Technical knowledge of server systems hardware

- Technical knowledge and experience with VMWare vSphere 6.5+

- Docker, Rundeck and Git experience would be an advantage

- Familiarity with DevOps

- AWS experience

- Windows experience for day to day activities

Compensation and Benefits

- Competitive remuneration package

- Flexible working hours

- Subsidized pension plan

- Subsidized healthcare plan for employee and dependents

- Life assurance

- Increased annual leave with tenure

- Subsidized sports and social club

To apply for this position please submit your CV to jobs.ireland@trustvesta.com