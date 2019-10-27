Decision on Louth GAA stadium delayed following request for further information

A decision on the planning application for Louth GAA's new stadium at the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk has been put on hold, following a request by Louth County Council for further information.

The decision on whether or not to grant planning permission for the 14,000 seater stadium was due by November 3. Following a request on Friday October 25 for further information however, the decision has been put on hold.

While it is not known what further information has been requested, a submission on the application was made by the Department of Culture Heritage & the Gaeltacht on October 9, although it is not known if this in any way relates to the request for further information.