Well-known Louth restaurant closes its doors

The Eastern Seaboard Restaurant in Drogheda, Co Louth has closed its doors for the final time this week.

In an emotional post on Facebook yesterday, owners Jeni Glasgow and Reuven Diaz, said their "collective hearts are broken."

According to the Irish Times, the business went into examinership in the summer, however the owners were unable to find suitable investors in time.

The restaurant had become a prominent foodies destination in the north east for the past eleven years.

The owners thanked staff and customers for all their support during that time:

"Just a note to say goodbye and oh how we have loved being here. Thanks so much for all the good-times and when it’s been incredibly difficult, we have learnt so much. Eleven years of learning the ropes and pushing boundaries, of raising the bar and setting standards.

"We have luxuriated in the rich local bounty; stunning cider, brilliant cheese, amazing garlic scapes, mineral salt, tasty beer, organic fruits and vegetables, biodynamic lamb, rapeseed oils, delicious oysters, fresh fish, natural wine, flowers, foraged finds..... this list is long. The boyne valley and surrounds are indeed magic! How lucky we are!

"To our customers who have become friends and our staff who are now family; thank you and bravo! You are rockstars and superheroes to us! We love you and we will miss you terribly. Our collective hearts are broken but we are resilient folk (running a restaurant does that!) so we will see you again soon no doubt."