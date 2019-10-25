Dundalk musician Zoe Conway wins top RTE folk award

Top Dundalk folk musician Zoe Conway has scooped the award for Best Folk Instrumentalist at this year's RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, which were held in Dublin last night

Zoe was unavailable to collect her award as she is playing in Vienna at present.

However, she took to Facebook today to express her delight at claiming the gong:

"Can't believe it!!!

"So happy!!!

"Shame to miss the awards last night in Vicar Street but celebrating today with tea and cake in Kunsthistorische Museum in Vienna. Whoop whoop!!!

"Thanks to the RTE Folk Music Awards.

"So happy to have won Best Instrumentalist Of The Year!!!!!"

The highlights from the ceremony will be broadcast on television on RTÉ One at 11.15pm this Saturday.