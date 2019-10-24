Haulage company with location in Dundalk confirms it leased trailer at centre of Essex tragedy

Haulage company Global Trailer Rentals (GTR), who have a location in Dundalk, have confirmed that it owns the refrigerated trailer in which 39 people were found dead in in Essex yesterday.

According to RTE News, the company have confirmed today that it owns the trailer.

Speaking to RTE, a company spokesperson said the trailer was leased on October 15 from Global Trailer Rentals' yard in Monaghan at a rate of €275 per week until it is returned.

The company also added that they have contacted Essex police directly with information regarding the person and company that leased the trailer.

The company have a location at Quayside Business Part, Dundalk but that it is registered in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan.