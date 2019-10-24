New trial date set for Aaron Brady, charged with murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

The trial of Aaron Brady, who is charged with murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, has been scheduled for November 11 following a series of pre-trial hearings at the Central Criminal Court.

Mr Brady, (27) from New Road, Crossmaglen was due to go on trial this month but a number of issues raised by the legal teams in the case has caused a delay in the start date.

Justice Michael White today (Thursday) told Mr Brady that his trial is scheduled for November 11, "subject to any applications by the prosecution or defence to put it back further."

Mr Brady is charged with the murder of a member of An Garda Siochana, Adrian Donohoe, in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth on January 25, 2013.

Mr Justice White has previously said he will swear a 15-person jury for the trial which is expected to continue into January 2020.