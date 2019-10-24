More than half of drivers failed first driving test in Dundalk last year

More than half of those who took their first driving test at the driving test centre in Dundalk in 2018 failed on their first attempt, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures released today.

Out of the 21,143 tests taken in Dundalk in 2018, 10,796 or 51.1% failed the initial test. Out of the 10,909 re-tests that took place in Dundalk last year however, 9,941 or 91.1% passed.

The high failure rate in initial tests was almost the same in Drogheda, where out of the 35,731 that were taken, 18,405 or 51.5% failed the initial test. Similar also to Dundalk, 91.1% of the re-tests that were taken were passed.

3,264 penalty point endorsement notices were issued in Louth in 2018. The vast majority of these notices, 2,062 (63%) of these were issued to males, with 944 (28.9%) issued to females. No gender was recorded for 258 or 7.9% of the penalty point endorsement notices issued in Louth last year.

Speeding was by far the biggest reason for the issuing of penalty point endorsement notices issued in Louth in 2018. 1,116 or 54.12% of those issued to males, and 669 or 70.1% of those issued to females were for speeding.