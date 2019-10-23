Fitzer 5km fun run raises €6,000 for Dundalk charities

Charities including Maria Goretti Children's Respite and RehabCare adult services in Dundalk have once again benefited from the Fitzer’s 5km Fun Run, organised by Peter Fitzpatrick TD.

This is the seventh year of the hugely popular run which took place on a wet day back in February, when 450 people took part, raising €6,000 for these services.

Maria Goretti Children's Respite is a residential service for children between the age of 6 and 18 who have Autism, live with physical disability or learning disability. Currently 85 children access the service. This year the service used the funding raised by the Fitzer 5km to create a sensory bathroom for the kids to enjoy when they visit the service.

Deirdre Quinn, manager of Maria Goretti, said:

“We’d like to say a special thanks to TD Peter Fitzpatrick and the main sponsors, Marshes Shopping Centre, Toolfix and Horseware. Their ongoing support of this event is greatly appreciated.

"We’d also like to thank the people who took part and raised funds.

"This sensory bathroom is a really important addition to the service and the kids love it.

“The RehabCare Adult Services in Dundalk provide a day service to approximately 120 adults from the Louth area in the Quayside, Carroll Village and The Hub, Clanbrassil Street.

“Thanks to the Fitzer 5km, these services could buy new furniture, IT equipment and bean bags."

A spokesperson for Deputy Fitzpatrick has confirmed today that preparation for the event in Feb 2020 has already commenced.