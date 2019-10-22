Louth Comhairle na nOg to hold Sleep Out at Market Square in Dundalk

Louth Comhairle na nÓg are organising a Sleep Out at the Market Square in Dundalk this Friday, October 25, to highlight the issues of youth homelessness.

Starting at 8pm, 25 youth councillors with their youth workers will spend the night out in the cold to raise awareness of how youth homelessness happens, in particular the issue of “Sofa Surfing”.

Youth worker at Dundalk Youth Centre, Kevin Moran, explained to the Democrat that Sofa Surfing happens when, for a variety of negative reasons, a young person needs to leave home and stays on friends sofas for a long period of time.

This issue is under the radar as the young people do not turn up on conventional homeless figures and don’t access services.

This pattern can lead to a lot of issues later in life such as mental health problems, alcohol and drug misuse and homelessness.

On the night the young people will stay out on Market Square from 8pm on Friday until 8am on Saturday, and aim to interact with the public during the event.

The event is supported by the Simon Community, Dundalk BIDS, Dundalk Garda Siochana, Dundalk Youth Centre, DeeHub and Boomerang.

The group will accept food donations on the night which will be donated to St Patricks Soup Kitchen.

For more details on the event contact Mairead in Dundalk Youth Centre on 087 7587236.