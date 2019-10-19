Clean up begins at Ramparts River in Dundalk

A clean up of the Ramparts River looks to have begun with overgrown hedges along the river in Dundalk being cut down yesterday.

The overgrown hedges have been cut back along the Ramparts Road, from St Patrick's Cathedral down past Distillery Lane.

While the cutting back of the hedges has been welcomed, one passer by said to the Democrat that they hope the river itself will be cleaned next as it is now totally overgrown with grass and weeds.