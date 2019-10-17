Adams welcomes Minister’s commitment to visit Sruthán House in Dundalk

Louth TD Gerry Adams has welcomed the conclusion of the HSE’s period of consultation with service users of Sruthán House and commitments given to him by Minister Finian McGrath, to visit the Dundalk facility.

The Sinn Féin TD said:

“On 2nd October I raised the HSE’s unilateral decision to close Sruthán House with the Taoiseach in the Dáil. I requested that the Taoiseach ask Deputy McGrath to ensure that Sruthán House is protected and that the excellent service it provides will continue.

“In response Minister McGrath has written to me to state that the HSE has deferred the closure of the respite facility to permit a period of engagement with service users.

“He also added that he hoped to visit Sruthán House in the coming weeks.

“In July Councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú and I met with the HSE Head of Social Care Jude O Neill. Today I received an invitation from Mr O Neill to the presentation of the consultation which will take place next Wednesday, 23rd October.

“Both the Minister and the HSE must work together to ensure this much loved respite facility will remain open and providing this vital service.

“I welcome this Minister’s commitment to come to Dundalk and visit Sruthán House. This will provide him the opportunity to meet service users and see for himself the necessity of keeping it open. I will continue to put pressure on the Minister and the HSE through the Dáil."

Councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú added:

“Sinn Féin will use every opportunity to ensure that respite services are retained and developed across Louth.

“In September I brought a motion to Louth County Council on the issue of respite which was supported by all councillors.

“At my request Louth County Council has written to the Minister for Health and the HSE to ensure that no services are lost in Louth.

“With the announcement today that the consultation is complete and will be presented next week my hope is that the HSE have listened and that this vital service will be retained.”