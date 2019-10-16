Policing

Arrest made after Forkhill incidents last night

South Armagh

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

Arrest made after Forkhill incidents last night

Arrest made after Forkhill incidents last night

The PSNI say they have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences relating to incidents which occurred in Forkhill in South Armagh last night.

The offences include attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.

According to the PSNI the man remains in police custody at this time assisting with enquiries.