Policing
Arrest made after Forkhill incidents last night
South Armagh
The PSNI say they have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences relating to incidents which occurred in Forkhill in South Armagh last night.
The offences include attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.
According to the PSNI the man remains in police custody at this time assisting with enquiries.
