Dundalk IT spin-out company Nova Leah Limited shortlisted for Impact Award

A Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) spin-out company which develops medical software, Nova Leah Limited, has been shortlisted for a Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI) Impact Award, with the winners to be announced at a ceremony on November.

The annual Impact Awards recognise significant achievements in knowledge transfer and the commercialisation of research carried out in Irish higher education institutions and publicly funded research organisations nationwide. In particular, they pay tribute to the work of those within Ireland’s Technology Transfer Offices (TTOs) around the country who provide a vital link between industry and the academic research.

Nova Leah Limited are one of 12 entries shortlisted for this year's award. A spin out company from the Regulated Software Research Centre (RSRC) at DkIT, Nova Leah specialise in software in the medical industry.

The KTI Impact Awards will be awarded across 5 categories;

Collaborative Research Impact Award : recognises successful research collaborations between Irish research performing organisations & industry which have had a demonstratable impact either for the company or research organisation or both.

: recognises successful research collaborations between Irish research performing organisations & industry which have had a demonstratable impact either for the company or research organisation or both. Consultancy Impact Award : recognises projects where a researcher or group of researchers at an Irish publicly-funded research performing organisation has provided consultancy advice to a third party that has resulted in economic or public benefit.

: recognises projects where a researcher or group of researchers at an Irish publicly-funded research performing organisation has provided consultancy advice to a third party that has resulted in economic or public benefit. Licence2Market Impact Award : is awarded in respect of licences to intellectual property rights that have been granted by Irish research performing organisations to third parties that have led to significant developments for that party or are delivering significant customer benefit.

: is awarded in respect of licences to intellectual property rights that have been granted by Irish research performing organisations to third parties that have led to significant developments for that party or are delivering significant customer benefit. Spin-out Company Award : recognises successes of spin-out companies coming from Irish research performing organisations that have recorded a significant achievement during the year of the award.

: recognises successes of spin-out companies coming from Irish research performing organisations that have recorded a significant achievement during the year of the award. Knowledge Transfer Achiever of the Year Award: recognises the outstanding achievement of individuals in Irish research performing organisations who have made a significant contribution to the knowledge and technology transfer activities of that institution.

Alison Campbell, Director of KTI commented:

“This is the 4th year that we have held the KTI Impact Awards, and each year it’s an opportunity to showcase the best practice knowledge transfer that is taking place in Ireland.

"Our Annual Knowledge Transfer Survey published earlier in the summer underlined the strength and performance of the knowledge transfer system in Ireland, and the value that businesses place on it.

"As Chair of the Judging Panel, I would like to congratulate the shortlisted entries and what they have achieved. I would also like to recognise the work that takes place in TTOs all around the country. The calibre of shortlisted entries we see this year is testament to the work that these offices do.”

KTI is located in Enterprise Ireland (EI) and funded by EI with co-financing from the Irish Universities Association.

KTI offers information and advice across the areas of research collaboration, consultancy, licensing and spin-out opportunities amongst others. It helps companies and investors access expertise and intellectual property and guides them to the right contacts and information on funding supports available to assist innovation.

