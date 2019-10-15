Dundalk based firm looking for Order Processing Agents

Vesta is looking for English and Dutch speaking Order Processing Agents to join our EMEA headquarters in Dundalk, County Louth.

For more information about our European Operations and the role you could play in this fast paced, dynamic Response Centre, please log onto www.trustvesta.com

Responsibilities

- Answer large amounts of incoming calls in an efficient and timely manner

- Process customer orders, and resolve customer complaints and queries efficiently

- Follow scripts and training resources when handling various types of calls

- Gain a good working knowledge of Vesta’s services, systems and processes

- Follow established policies and procedures to maintain accuracy in performing the job

- Ability to meet targets including average call handling time, upselling and time management

- Ability to work as part of a team, ensuring team targets are met

- Ability to work on own initiative while helping customers

- Maintain a positive, empathetic and professional attitude towards customers

Requirements

- Second level education or equivalent

- Customer service experience is desirable but not essential as full training will be provided

- Excellent communication skills

- Strong data entry skills

- Customer focus and ability to resolve customer issues

- Fully flexible as shift working will apply

Compensation and Benefits

- Competitive remuneration package plus shift allowance where applicable

- Subsidized pension and healthcare plan

- Subsidized sports and social club

To apply for this position please submit your CV to jobs.ireland@trustvesta.com