Deaths in Dundalk - Monday October 14 2019

The death has occurred of May Mulholland (née McGuinness) of Maghereagh, Kilkerley and late of the Fairgreen, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in her 93rd year surrounded by her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. Predeceased by her husband Matt & daughter-in-law Marie, cherished mother of Anne, Eugene & Paul.

May will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter, sons, son-in-law Raymond, daughter-in-law Bernie, her doting grandchildren Kylie, Shauna, Sarah, Rebecca, Natalie, Callum & Luke, nieces, nephews, extended family and all who knew and loved her.

Reposing at Dixons Funeral Home, Maxwell Row, Bridge Street, Dundalk (Eircode A91PV07) on Monday between 5 o’clock and 9 o’clock.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Niall E. Kehoe Dixons Funeral Home T0429334240.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Francis (Flossy) O'Brien of Oakland Park, Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly. Beloved son of the late Kevin and Anne Nancy, father of Francine (Faith), Nicola, Jennifer, Seán, Kevin and Stephen and dear brother of Brigid, Mary, Charlie, Paddy, Oliver, John and Mark.

He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, sons, sisters, brothers, partner (Philippines), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, uncle, aunt, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to SOSAD c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of John Devine of Ballsgrove, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On October 12, 2019, peacefully, after a short illness, at his home. John, beloved husband of Lil and loving dad to Mary, Patricia, Anne, John, Jacqueline, Laurence, Michelle and Rodney.

Sadly missed by his wife and family, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 4.30pm until 8.00pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.45am, arriving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove, for Funeral Mass at 11.15am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Family flowers, only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. House private on Wednesday morning.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Doris Armstrong of Petestown, Carlingford, Louth



Peacefully in the loving care of Carlingford Nursing home on October 12, 2019. Doris, beloved daughter of the late Robert and Margaret and dear sister of the late Thomas, Hetty, Lilly and Mae.

Deeply regretted by her nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and many many friends.

Reposing at her home (A91H971) from 12 noon on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday afternoon at 1.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Ballymascanlon arriving for service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining churchyard.

May she rest in peace