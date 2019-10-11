Dundalk wedding band Vertigo nominated for Wedding Band of the Year

Well known and loved local band, Vertigo, have been shortlisted as Wedding Band of the Year with Weddingsonlineawards.com and the hard working band are seeking the support of people in Louth to try win the award.

Formed in 1996, Clive McGuiness, Warren Callan and Thomas Woods spent years cultivating the brand and sound of Vertigo, playing all around Ireland - at wedding venues, corporate functions and bars.

The band have had a couple of member changes throughout this time, before becoming the three original crew once more. The current line-up was complete when Simon Byrne joined as guitarist in 2012. They now play all over Ireland and have even performed at a few weddings abroad.

The link to vote is https:// weddingsonlineawards.com/vote/ so get your vote in before it closes on October 21.

You can find out more about Vertigo on their Facebook page here.

Check out a video of some memorable moments recorded of the band here: