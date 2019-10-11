St Vincents students welcome school mascot from Dundalk Dog Rescue

St Vincents secondary school has adopted a new four-legged school mascot from Dundalk Dog Rescue Centre, an adorable labrador named Finn.

The school has also said that in future years Finn will be an emotional support dog in the school and will also help Junior Cert students in the Caring for Animals module as part of their Junior Cycle Wellbeing programme.

And the school says the young pup is setting in quite well so far. Staff said: "Finn is an extremely popular student and who many fans" and is "excelling at his training and loves the supervised interaction with the staff and pupils".

A spokesperson for the school said: "The aim of this programme is to teach students responsible ownership of pets and all that having a pet entails in order to ensure in future years they make correct choices when considering pet ownership. The module also teaches life skills which are transferable to many situations.

"We are aware of students in our school who may have fear or allergy to dogs and have taken appropriate measures. In his short time so far in St Vincent’s, Finn’s charm and personality has already worked on all who have met him. He has a wonderful temperament mixed with some puppy madness. He is very sociable and loves being around people.

"Finn comes in and out to school with one of our Deputy Principals, who also cares for him each evening, at weekends and during the holidays. He has a number of areas in the school to ensure he is not overwhelmed. We will keep you updated on Finn’s progress throughout the year and we are very much looking forward to many happy years to come with the newest member of our school community."