PHOTOS: Stunning Art Deco-inspired Blackrock home

Local estate agents DNG Duffy have brought to the market this stunning Art Deco inspired home positioned on the Coast Road, Blackrock.

Five-bedroomed 'Saoirse' has an asking price of €865,000.

The unique property situated in an outstanding sea setting preserving a dramatic sea shore site with outstanding views.

Situated on the seafront at Blackrock and only a couple of minutes' walk from the heart of Blackrock Village, this premium property provides wonderful and ever-changing views that are breath-taking. The panoramic outlook offers views across Dundalk Bay towards the Fane River estuary.



The principal rooms ensure this dramatic setting is brought dramatically into the house and this is exquisitely evident from the vast sunroom which opens out onto a large low maintenance garden down to the sea.

Designed by local architect Fergus Flynn Rogers the inspiration and key concept was the delivery of light throughout the house. The rear of the property ensures all rooms not only capture natural light but enjoy the views over Dundalk Bay and the Fane River estuary.

The accommodation, which is spread over 3 floors is exceptional and provides a generous balance between bedrooms and reception rooms. Over the years the property has been well maintained and the mix of interior finishes, from the marble bathrooms to a sweeping triple height staircase today ensures the property is walk in ready for a potential new owner.