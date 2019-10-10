Massive 483 home development in Blackrock gets go ahead

An Bord Pleanála have granted planning permission to Kingsbridge Consultancy Ltd for a 483 home development in Blackrock.

As this is a development of over 100 homes, it is categorised a strategic housing development and therefore the application went straight to An Bord Pleanála, with the local authority as well as individuals given the opportunity to make submissions on the application.

The development consists of 483 homes comprising 258 detached, semi-detached and terraced houses; 213 apartments in seven apartment blocks; six own door apartments and six duplex units in two duplex over apartment blocks.

A two-storey childcare facility is also included as part of the development, as well as 824 car park spaces and 512 bicycle spaces.

The application also allows for a new access junction and works to the Blackrock Road, two pedestrian and cyclist accesses onto Bóthar Maol, landscaped open spaces, internal roadways and potable, surface and foul water infrastructure.