Diesel sludge clean up costs Louth County Council over €21,000 in September alone

The cost of cleaning up illegally dumped diesel sludge to Louth County Council in 2019 has exceeded €91,000, with the costs in September alone coming to €21,227.

According to the local authority's October report, 17 Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) of diesel sludge were recovered in September.

The report indicates that there were seven incidents of laundered diesel waste in Louth in September. The locations were Captains Road, Kilcurry, Kilaclessy Road, Kilkerley and Carnmore.

So far in 2019, a total of 73 IBC’s at a cost of €91,151 were dealt with by Louth County Council.