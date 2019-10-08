Works on Clanbrassil St in Dundalk set for early March 2020 completion

The ongoing Clanbrassil Street & St Nicholas’ Quarter rejuvenation works may be completed by early March 2020, members heard at the Dundalk Municipal District October meeting that took place in the Townhall last week.

Cllr Conor Keelan raised the issue at the meeting, noting the decision to stop the works for the month of December and asked if there was a planned completion date. Cllr Keelan, who is also chairperson of the St Patrick’s Day committee, asked if it would be possible to have the works completed by St Patrick's Day.

Mr Martin McCreesh, Executive Engineer at with Louth County Council, said that they were hoping for a finish to the works by early March 2020.

This would depend on the archaeology works that were still ongoing at Church Street, he added, but the Council would know more in a couple of weeks.

Tidy Towns Success

The success of Blackrock in this year's Tidy Towns competition was congratulated by members at the meeting, with Cllr Maria Doyle highlighting that the town was in the top four in the country.

Dundalk's continued good performance was also commended at the meeting. Cllr Conor Keelan highlighting the fact that Dundalk had managed to achieve a gold medal while on a reduced budget, suggested inviting the committee in for a meeting, to understand if the municipal district could Dundalk Tidy Towns in any way going forward.

N52 Consultation

Members at the October meeting were given a presentation on the emerging preferred route corridor for the N53 Hackballscross to Rassan prior to Non Statutory Public Consultation.

Aktins Consulting Engineers, the consultancy commissioned by Louth County Council to carry out the preliminary planning for the project, gave the presentation and informed the meeting of the five potential routes that had been assessed.

Among the issues with the current stretch of road that requires upgrading, is the fact that there are no overtaking opportunities on the stretch of road, as well as an absence of hard shoulders or footpaths.

The preferred route chosen by Atkins ahead of the public consultation was selected as it dealt with factors including economic, safety, accessibility and social and integration and physical activities.

Halliday Mills

Cllr Ruairí Ó Murchú sought an update on the Council's plans for Halliday Mills (the old Ard Dealgan complex on Quay Street, Dundalk).

Aoife Lawler, Senior Executive Officer of Housing at Louth County Council, in reply said that the Council are awaiting notification from An Bord Pleanála on the second Compulsory Purchase Order the Local Authority was seeking to place on the complex.

The process is “very commercially sensitive”, Ms Lawler told the meeting, but confirmed that negotiations were taking place on an “almost daily basis”. In terms of how any proposed redevelopment could take place, and by who, Ms Lawler said that the Local Authority were in talks with housing bodies as well as contractors.

Housing

Cllr Marianne Butler raised the council report on vacant homes in the county, where it was revealed that the highest amount of vacant properties are in the Dundalk area, with 38 vacant homes.

Senior Executive Officer, Aoife Lawler, reminded the meeting that due to a lack of funding there was little money available to deal with vacant homes adequately.

Among the questions put to the meeting on housing, was a query by Cllr Sean Kelly on how much of the work in relation to maintenance requests was done by in house staff, and how much was by tender [to external contractors], and if the local authority was getting value for money.

While a response was not readily available to Cllr Kelly's query, the meeting heard that the Council strived to get value for money in all its work in relation to housing.



Weed Control

Cllr Maria Doyle highlighted weed control as well as overgrown hedges in the area.

Seeking an update from the Council on the issue, Cllr Doyle highlighted hedges on the N52 in particular, saying that sightlines were restricted as a result of hedges not being cut back.



Operations

Cllr Maeve Yore thanked the Council for the work done in the town in relation to issues raised as part of Make Way Day, the day of action aimed at highlighting the issues faced by less abled and vulnerable people when using public spaces.

Among a number of queries raised by Cllr Antoin Watters, was to seek an update on a safety barrier at Carlingford Pier. While an update was not available, Cllr Watters was told an update would be sought.

Cllr Watters also asked the Council to look at cleaning footpaths in the area of leaves, that could prove dangerous to elderly people.