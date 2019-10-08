Louth councillor welcomes clean up of dumping ground in Omeath

Louth councillor, Erin McGreehan has welcomed the clean up of a dumping ground in a forest in Cornamucklagh, Omeath, where four lorry loads of waste including domestic waste; domestic appliances; tyres; etc. were removed.

In a statement released today, Cllr McGreehan commended Louth County Council and Coillte for the clean up at a forest in Cornamucklagh, a few hundred metres from the Border.

Cllr McGreehan said: "It is a very isolated location and the photos speak for themselves, people have just used the area as a refuse facility. But thankfully Louth County Council and Coillte have cleaned it.

"Four lorry loads of domestic waste, domestic appliances, tyres etc were all cleared and brought away’.

Louth County Council this year received €145,000 funding for projects under the Anti-Dumping Initiative. This funding went towards clean up and surveillance at Cornamucklagh.

Cllr McGreehan believes "it is important that if people see individuals dumping, they should report it to the litter wardens in Louth County Council.

"This country spends millions upon millions of euro each year to remove illegal dumping. These monies could be allocated somewhere else like social housing, sports and community grants."

The litter warden can be contacted through Louth County Council on 1890 202303 or 042-9335457.