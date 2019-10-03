EXCLUSIVE: Dundalk IT graduation venue change following protests

Dundalk Institute of Technology have announced this afternoon a change of venue for this year's graduation to Dundalk's Townhall; this comes after protests by the Students Union and the TUI.

The event was initially planned for St Patrick's Cathedral but following protests from the Students Union and the Teachers Union of Ireland, the venue has now changed to the Townhall in Dundalk.

Speaking to The Democrat this afternoon, representatives for Fr Mark O'Hagan of St Patrick's Cathedral said that, while initially open to the idea of hosting the graduation at the church, that after listening to feedback and understanding the consensus view, they had decided that the church would not be playing a part in hosting the ceremony.

In a statement to the Democrat from DkIT this afternoon, the Institute explained the reasons behind choosing the Townhall as the new location for the ceremony:

"We have selected this new town centre location to add an important external community dimension to the event and to ensure that our town and our region can join us in celebrating the success of our graduates.

"We recognise that this is an important milestone for our graduates and their families and we are working closely with local authorities, businesses, staff and community groups to ensure the event is a success.

"We also have made special provisions for graduates to have the opportunity to visit our campus for photographs and to participate in tours during graduation week. We will provide a free shuttle bus service to and from the campus to the Townhall each day.

"The town of Dundalk is very much part of our identity as a regional Institute of Higher Education and it is a point of great pride and excitement that its main streets will be awash with DkIT colours during the week of graduation."

Graduation 2019 takes place from Wednesday October 30 to Friday November 1.