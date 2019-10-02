Plans for new crematorium in Dundalk lodged with Louth County Council

A planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council, seeking to build a new crematorium on a site at the Racecourse Road, Dowdallshill, Dundalk.

The application, lodged by Mr Gerard Hughes, seeks permission for "a single storey building with mezzanine containing the main

accommodation" which would include a "crematorium facility to accommodate two cremators and necessary support facilities e.g. cold rooms, plant spaces & staff welfare facilities."

The application also includes plans for an administration area/offices, and public facilities consisting of a public hall/ceremonial space, viewing area and toilet/baby change facilities.

The planning application is accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement.

A decision is due on the application by November 21, with submissions due by October 21.