Drink and Draw event comes to Dundalk's Market Bar tomorrow

After sold-out events across Ireland Drink and Draw is coming to Dundalk's Market Bar.

During this event, which takes place from 7pm tomorrow night (Wednesday, October 2) participants will get creative with alcohol as they paint a canvas inspired by street artist Banksy.

The event instructor will guide you step by step on how to make your own unique masterpiece you can keep and take home and you will also be given people stencil outlines you can trace and make your own masterpiece or you can paint whatever you like.

Join the Drink and Draw instructors for an evening of art, drinking and music for one of Ireland's most unique events in the Market Bar Dundalk.

The organisers say: "Absolutely no painting experience is necessary as this...'This is not an art class, this is art with a party'".

With your ticket you will get:

☀ 1 x Canvas

☀ 1 x Free drink at the bar

☀ Music - Disco, pop and party tunes - We play your requests.

☀ All the painting materials necessary

☀ Instructors to help guide you

☀ Painting Bip (to stop the paint going everywhere)

☀ Patterns and designs to help inspire you

☀Prizes (we are famous for outrageous prizes)

☀ Speedpainting (Paint by music)



Tickets are limited so purchase them soon to avoid disappointment!

Tickets are €24 + (€2 booking fee) These tickets include a €5 drink voucher for the bar in The Market Bar.

Tickets are released on 09/09/2019

The Market Bar Dundalk will be open for food so you can grab something before or after the event.

Do something different in 2019. This event is over 18's. Doors open at 6.45pm with the event starting a little later.

https://www.facebook.com/events/484430495468801/