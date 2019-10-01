Sailor Sharkey Barbers in Dundalk celebrate anniversary with raffle in aid of SOSAD

Sailor Sharkey Barbers on the Castletown Road in Dundalk celebrate their first year in business this month and to mark the occasion, they will be holding a raffle throughout October in aid of SOSAD Dundalk.

Over €300 worth of prizes from American Crew, Prizefight Whiskey, Frank Man and Schwarzkopf are included in a specially put together hamper which also includes a hot towel facial steam voucher for Sailor Sharkey Barbers.

All customers are invited to buy a raffle ticket - costing €2 each or three for €5 - throughout the month of October when visiting Sailor Sharkey Barbers while all those who wish to enter the raffle and support this worthy cause are also invited to pop in at any stage to buy a ticket.

All proceeds raised will go towards SOSAD Dundalk.



Craig Colgan of Sailor Sharkey Barbers said he wanted to give something back to celebrate his first year in business and felt SOSAD was an ideal partner.

"I'd love to get more men talking and opening up about their feelings as suicide is unfortunately one of the biggest killers in Ireland," said Craig.

"Being a barber, you can see the benefits of men opening up and talking to you. While I'm here to provide a service in terms of a hair cut, it's a real bonus when you see someone leave the shop in a better mental head space.

"That's why it's great to be able to raise some funds for SOSAD, who do such great work in this area.

"I'd encourage any man or woman who is feeling down about something to talk to someone, be that a professional, a friend, relative, colleague or even their barber or hairdresser. As the old saying goes, a problem shared is a problem halved and certainly at Sailor Sharkey's we are delighted to listen."

SOSAD Co-ordinator Hattie Billingham thanked Sailor Sharkey Barbers for their support.

"It means a lot to the foundation," she said.

For further details follow Sailor Sharkey Barbers on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram