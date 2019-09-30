Dermot O'Callaghan, founder of Precision Cables in Dundalk, passes away

The death has occurred of Dermot O’Callaghan, founding director of Precision Cables in Dundalk. The company, now located on Mulholland Avenue, to the rear of the Magnet Cinema in Dundalk, was established in 1980 and has grown to be the leading cable supplier in the Irish market.

Dermot, from “Liesel“, Rock Road, Blackrock and formerly of Red Barns Road, Dundalk, passed away on Sunday September 29, 2019. Husband of Marie née Mc Donnell, father of Fergus, Louise, Sarah, Helen, and the late Tom, grandad of Meadhbh, Caoimhe, Neil, Sam, Conal, Saorla, Sarah, and Tom and brother of Anne, Breda, Pat, Felix, and Jim, and the late Peter and Billy.

His funeral arrangements are as follows:

Reposing at his home from 3pm until 8pm on Tuesday. House private at all other times.

Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 11.0’Clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only.